Sheriff: Elderly Lincoln County man dies in weekend mobile home fire, cause under investigation

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An elderly Lincoln County man died in a mobile home fire over the weekend, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The man has been identified as Carl Livingston Knight, 76, of Denver.

Deputies said around 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, emergency services were called to a mobile home fire on Oakbrooke Lane in Denver.

As firefighters arrived at the home, the building was fully engulfed in flames. Emergency crews were unable to make entry into the mobile home, where a man lived inside alone.

The man’s daughter, who lives next door and reported the fire, told deputies that she didn’t believe he made it out of the mobile home. When the fire was finally extinguished, the man’s body was discovered in the middle of the home, just inside the front door, deputies said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.