Sheriff: Body of woman found on the side of the road in Chester County, search for vehicle underway

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A death investigation is underway after the body of a woman was discovered on the side of the road Monday morning in Chester County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said at approximately 11:43 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, they responded to an area on Carpenter Road off Highway 72 in reference to the body of a woman found on the side of the road.

At this time, the sheriff’s office is looking for a light-blue 2009 Honda Odyssey van SC tag #NMW-557 that is connection to this investigation. Deputies said the vehicle will have damage on the right side.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 9-1-1. This investigation remains open and ongoing.

