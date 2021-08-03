Sheriff: Body found on the side of the road in Chester County identified as missing Fairfield County woman, vehicle impounded

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A body that was discovered on the side of the road Monday morning in Chester County has been identified as a missing 63-year-old woman from Fairfield County, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said at 11:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, they responded to an area on Carpenter Road in the Lewis Turnout community of Chester County where a deceased woman was found on the side of the road.

Sheriff’s investigators, SLED Crime Scene Agents, and the Chester County Coroner’s Office processed the scene and cleared the area at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

At 3:12 p.m., deputies responded to a Walmart located at 1691 JA Cochran Bypass in Chester and began an investigation into a missing person. Investigators learned Linda W. Robinson, 63, from Fairfield County, had been missing since before noon on Aug 2, and was last seen at this Walmart.

The Chester County Coroner was able to confirm the body found on Carpenter Road was Robinson.

Robinson’s blue Odyssey van was located by law enforcement at 8 p.m. Monday off of James F. Wherry Road in northern Chester County. The vehicle has been impounded and processed by SLED’s Crime Scene Unit.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen Robinson on the morning of Monday, Aug. 2, and/or her blue Honda Odyssey van to call them at 803-581-5131 or 803-385-5433.

Homeowners and businesses are being asked to review video camera footage and alert law enforcement if this vehicle was seen passing their area anytime between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.