Sheriff: Body found in wooded area of Alexander County; wallet of missing man discovered nearby

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A body was discovered in the woods Tuesday just off the road in Alexander County by a man who had been searching for a missing dog, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Communication Center received a call about a car accident on County Home Road, near the intersection of Millersville Road.

The driver of the wrecked vehicle was transported to the hospital. During the accident, the driver’s dog escaped the wrecked vehicle and ran into the woods, deputies said.

The driver’s bother came to the scene to wait on a wrecker that was requested. The wrecker was traveling from Caldwell County to the scene, deputies said. During that time, the brother stepped into the woods to try and located the missing dog.

While in the woods, the brother came upon a wallet, and several feet away saw what looked like a human body severely decomposed. At that time, the brother immediately called 911 to report the discovery.

At 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, Alexander County Sheriff deputies and investigators arrived to the scene. They confirmed that the discovery was a human body, suffering from severe decomposition.

The wallet that was found in the woods close to the body contained a North Carolina Identification Card with the name Jason Anthony Riddle, W/M, DOB: 3/17/1982, of Stony Point, the sheriff’s office said.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy for identification purposes and to attempt to determine the cause of death. On September 9, 2021, Jason Riddle was reported missing by a family member to the Alexander County Sheriff Office.

A missing persons report was filed earlier this month and an investigation began. Since the report had been filed, investigators have received several possible leads, which were followed up on, they said.

Sheriff Chris Bowman is asking the public to come forward with any information regarding this investigation by calling 828-632-8555 or 828-632-1111.