Sheriff: 13-year-old student accidentally brings gun to school in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 13-year-old student accidentally brought a firearm from home to school on Thursday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The 8th-grade student discovered the gun when he opened up his medical bag that he’s required to carry while at East Lincoln Middle School Thursday morning, Nov. 12.

The student told his teacher that the firearm was inside his bag. The student told school officials that he did not know how the weapon got into his bag. The school resource officer cleared the weapon and placed it in a secure location. At no time was the weapon displayed during class and no students were ever in danger, the sheriff’s office said.

The student’s guardians were contacted and came to the school to meet with school officials and the school resource officer. One of the guardians, a woman, told officials that she had placed the firearm in the medical bag over the weekend when they went to Brown Mountain to ride ATV’s and forgot to remove it.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The student is required to carry the medical bag with him at all times because it contains medications needed for life-threatening health issues, his guardians explained.

The matter concerning the student will be turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. The guardian was issued a citation for failure to store a firearm to protect minors.

Latest headlines from FOX 46