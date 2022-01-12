Shelter in place order issued at Central Piedmont Community College as CMPD pursues suspect on Central Campus

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A shelter in place order has been issued Wednesday for Central Piedmont Community College as CMPD pursues a suspect on Central Campus, authorities said.

The school is asking that everyone please close and lock all their doors in the area.

“ALERT Central Campus: Please shelter in place until further notice. Please close and lock all doors as CMPD is pursuing a suspect on Central Campus. At this time we do not know if the suspect is armed,” Central Piedmont Community College tweeted.

“ALERT Continue to shelter in place on Central Campus. CMPD officers are still searching for the suspect. Stay alert for further updates,” CPCC tweeted as an update.

College Security is monitoring the situation with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

