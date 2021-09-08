Shell casings from Carolina crime scenes to be entered into national database, could aid unsolved cases

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Shell casings will now be entered into the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network. The Nibin Mobile Testing Unit made stops at several Charlotte area agencies to enter old shell casings into the system.

“Hopefully, we can get some actions out of these local shell casings and local cases and get them positively matched with other cases in the area or anywhere in the country,” said ATF agent David Ford.

Here is what the system does.

It takes shell casings recovered from a crime scene and maps the outside characteristics. Then it makes a permanent digital image before being sent off to a server. That server compares that image to other shell casings that have been recovered in crimes in the region or nationwide.

“We’ve been able to link firearms used in the Beatties Ford Juneteenth shooting to multiple crimes that have occurred across the State of North Carolina,” said Ford.

This mobile system reduces the turnaround time for processed shell casings from months or weeks to one day.

“When you’re working a case lead, you don’t want it to get stale. So, time is of the essence, the quicker that a shell casing gets into the NIBIN system, the quicker a result can come back and tell you if you’ve got a lead that you didn’t even know about,” Ford said.