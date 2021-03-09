W CLT sex assault suspect from 2006 cold case captured in Texas

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man accused of sexual assault from a 2006 cold case out of Charlotte was arrested last week, according to authorities.

CMPD said detectives arrested Michael Frieda, 47, last Wednesday in Victoria, Texas.

In October of 2006 officials received a report of a 24-year-old woman being attacked around 8 a.m. near 7600 Tuckaseegee Road by a suspect who was carrying a deadly weapon. The victim stated she was walking home from work and was sexually assaulted by the suspect in a nearby wooded area, according to the police report. The suspect also stole the victim’s personal belongings.

Evidence obtained helped identify Frieda as the suspect and a search began. Despite the FBI’s involvement and an alert issued nationwide, authorities struggled to locate Frieda and the case went cold.

Last Tuesday, police in Victoria, Texas were notified when Frieda’s truck passed through a license plate reader. A traffic stop was conducted and he was arrested and will ultimately be extradited back to North Carolina.

Frieda faces multiple charges including first-degree rape, kidnapping, and robbery. This remains an active investigation.