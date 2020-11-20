Several people sick after eating sushi from local Harris Teeter stores

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Several people have gotten sick after eating sushi sold at two Concord Harris Teeter stores, according to local health officials.

Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) and Harris Teeter officials are investigating multiple reports of illness linked to AFC sushi purchased and eaten from two Harris Teeter locations:

Harris Teeter at 358 George W. Liles Pkwy NW, Concord

Harris Teeter at 1245 Concord Parkway North, Concord

Those ill are experiencing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle aches, and abdominal cramps, health officials said.

CHA is aware of more than 10 people who are sick and have consumed sushi from the third-party AFC Sushi kiosk located within the two Harris Teeter stores between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19.

Using loyalty card transaction data, Harris Teeter proactively identified and notified 429 households which purchased sushi product at these locations during the identified timeframe.

“We are encouraging anyone who purchased sushi from the George w. Liles or the Concord Parkway Harris Teeter between November 13 and November 19, to throw away any purchased items or leftovers,” said Chrystal Swinger, CHA Environmental Health Director.

If you ate sushi from these two Harris Teeter locations between November 13 and November 19 and experienced vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle aches, and abdominal cramps, please contact the Cabarrus Health Alliance – Environmental Health Department at 704-920-1207.

