Several Mecklenburg County offices and services closed for Veterans Day

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Several Mecklenburg County offices and services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 for the Veterans Day holiday.

The following offices and services will be CLOSED:

Department of Social Services (DSS)

Health Department

Tax Office

Elections Office

Register of Deeds Office

Land Use and Environment Services Agency Offices

All Recreation and Senior Centers

CharMeck 311

The following offices or services will be OPEN on Thursday or operating on holiday hours as denoted below:

Mecklenburg County Solid Waste Centers

Mecklenburg County Aquatic Facilities (Holiday Hours)

Nature Preserves (Hours vary, call facility or check website for info)

The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County towns may provide residential collection service. Residents should check their respective collectors’ websites for details.

The Department of Social Services hotlines operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to receive reports of suspected abuse or neglect. To report abuse of seniors or the disabled, call 704-336-CARE (2273). To report abuse, neglect, or human trafficking of children, call 980-31-HELPS (43577).

Outside regular business hours, CharMeck 311 callers can report water, sewer, stormwater, and animal issues via an automated service that dispatches assistance. Residents can also submit service requests online 24 hours a day or access dozens of city services by downloading the CLT mobile app. Please call 911 for any emergencies.