9 students injured in crash involving school bus in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Nine students were taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash in Iredell County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an Iredell-Statesville Schools bus was traveling north on Shumaker Drive and slowing to turn right onto Houpe Road when a Mazda crossed the double-yellow centerline and sideswiped the bus.

The driver of the school bus and nine students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, 52-year-old Jonathan Davis, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Davis was charged with driving left of center.

Iredell-Statesville Schools officials said the students were traveling to East Iredell Middle School. Principal Kathy Walker waited with the remaining students for another bus to take them to school.