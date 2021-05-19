Several CMS schools hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend for anyone 12 or older.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is partnering with local healthcare partners to offer free COVID-19 vaccination events at seven of its schools. Anyone ages 12 and up including students, staff, parents, families, and community members may take advantage of this opportunity, CMS said.

Schedule an appointment online at www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19. “Walk-ins are welcome,” CMS said.

Participating CMS Schools this Saturday, May 22, 2021:

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., South Meck High, 8900 Park Road, Charlotte 28210

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Rock River High, 10505 Clear Creek Commerce Dr. Mint Hilly 28227

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., McClintock Middle, 1925 Rama Road Charlotte 28212

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Phillip O. Berry High 1430 Alleghany St. Charlotte 28208

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., J.T. Williams Secondary Montessori, 2400 Carmine St. Charlotte 28206

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Hopewell High, 11530 Beatties Ford Road Huntersville 28078

9:00 a.m. – 11:40 a.m., Windsor Park Elementary, 3910 Sudbury Road Charlotte 28205

CMS is partnering with Atrium Health, Charlotte Community Health Clinic, Mecklenburg County Public Health, Walgreens, Novant Health, StarMed HealthCare, and VaxClinic for hold these events.