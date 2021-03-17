Settlement reached in Lake Arbor apartment complex lawsuit

Editors Note: Video above is from an earlier report

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A settlement in a lawsuit against a Charlotte apartment complex has been reached, a judge announced on Tuesday.

$547,500 is the amount that will be split by the 106 former residents that were involved in the suit. Checks will start to be sent out within the next two months.

Numerous complaints about unlivable conditions at the apartment complex led to the suit. Repairs to units were not done and housing code violations were reported.

The lawsuit was filed in 2019 against the former owners and property managers at the Lake Arbor apartment complex.