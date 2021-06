(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A serious accident on NC 150 at the Iredell-Catawba County line is causing heavy traffic delays Thursday, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The three-vehicle crash happened Thursday, June 3, on NC 150 at the Iredell-Catawba County line. NC 150 is currently blocked at the bridge near the Pinnacle Access Area.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

NC State Highway Patrol tells FOX 46 they expect the area to be closed until at least 2 p.m.