Selwyn Pub cited for COVID-19 violations

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A popular restaurant and pub in Myers Park has been cited for violating COVID-19 restrictions, just days after the pub announced they’d be closing temporarily despite no positive cases for faculty or staff.

Selwyn Pub, located on Selwyn Ave. and a staple of the area since 1990 according to their Facebook page, was issued the citation after multiple visits by county health officials as well as CMPD.

CMPD says the citation was issued this weekend for violating the governor’s orders.

