Security guard fires gunshot during assault near southwest Charlotte Walmart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A security guard fired a gunshot during an assault near a Walmart and Lowes in southwest Charlotte Tuesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the incident happened near the Walmart in the 8100 block of South Tryon Street.

CMPD on scene at the Walmart off S. Tryon and I-485, we just saw an ambulance leaving, crime scene tape up between the Walmart and Lowes Home Improvement

A person licensed as a security guard and employed by a private business was assaulted and discharged a firearm, authorities said.

Medic confirmed no one was injured during the incident.

CMPD said the confrontation is under investigation.