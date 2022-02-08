Security guard fires gunshot during assault near southwest Charlotte Walmart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A security guard fired a gunshot during an assault near a Walmart and Lowes in southwest Charlotte Tuesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said the incident happened near the Walmart in the 8100 block of South Tryon Street.
A person licensed as a security guard and employed by a private business was assaulted and discharged a firearm, authorities said.
Medic confirmed no one was injured during the incident.
CMPD said the confrontation is under investigation.