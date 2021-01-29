28-year-old victim ID’d in Friday’s 2nd homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD was conducting a second homicide investigation on Friday, this one in north Charlotte.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of LaSalle Sreet near Madrid Streets shortly after 3:30 p.m for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say after gunfire was exchanged between two cars, one sped away while the person who was shot crashed a GMC SUV into a tree. That victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.

Detectives are continuing to collect evidence and canvass the area. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Pearson is the lead detective assigned to this case.

An earlier homicide took place Friday afternoon in southwest Charlotte where one man was found dead.

No suspects or arrests have been identified in either case at this time.

The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/ with any information about either homicide.