Search underway for suspect after man shot in the chest, airlifted to hospital in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A search is underway for a suspect after a man was shot in the chest and airlifted to the hospital early Monday morning in Burke County, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 3:34 a.m. Monday, May 24 near Hwy 18 South and Camp Meeting Road in Connelly Springs.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, as deputies got to the scene they learned a man had been shot in the chest at another location. The man was airlifted to a medical center and his condition is unknown at this time, deputies said.

The suspect left the scene of the shooting prior to deputies arriving, the sheriff’s office said. The BCSO Criminal Investigation Division was called to the scene and is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call BCSO at 828-764-9505.