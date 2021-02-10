Missing Alexander County woman found safe in Caldwell County, sheriff says

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman who was reported missing out of Alexander County has been located in Caldwell County and is safe, the sheriff’s office said.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen out walking Tuesday night, possibly with her pitbull dog.

Phyllis Flint Sarra, 29, was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the 2000 block of Highway 90 West area near Bell’s River Bridge, deputies said.

Sarra was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a short-sleeve blue shirt, and possibly barefoot or with black boots. She is known to have long black hair and was possibly walking with her dog.

If anyone in the area has seen her or knows her whereabouts they’re asked to call the ACSO at 828-632-2911 or 911.