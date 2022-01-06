Search underway for missing 14-year-old Butler High School student

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A search is underway for a missing 14-year-old Butler High School student, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Takayla Stout was last seen at Butler High School, located at 1810 Matthews Mint Hill Road, on Wednesday, January 5, at approximately 2:15 p.m., police said.

She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants, red slides, and a backpack. Stout is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 125 pounds.

If you have any information, please call 704-847-5555 or 9-1-1.