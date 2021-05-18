Search continues for man accused of shooting at deputies during high-speed chase

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Families in Chester County are being told to lock their doors and stay inside as the search continues for a man who fired shots at deputies. Officials have blocked off part of Hwy 9 as they continue to search for the suspect.

A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 46 that one deputy fired back after the wanted man first fired at deputies during a high-speed car chase. It’s unclear if the suspect was hit. He crashed his car and ran off in the woods.

“He is considered to be armed and dangerous,” Sheriff Max Dorsey said. “He fired multiple shots at my deputies.”

Rifles were at the ready as deputies began the manhunt for the suspect, identified as Tyler Terry.

“I want to emphasize how dangerous it was not just for the deputies but also for the public.”

Deputies say just after 11 p.m. Monday that they tried to pull over a suspicious vehicle. Investigators say Terry was in the car with a woman, Adrienne Simpson, who was driving.

“I think the picture will show just how close these deputies came to death,” Dorsey said.

Two deputy cars were hit when Terry reportedly fired the shots at them. One of them smack in the windshield of the driver’s side. The sheriff says there’s only one reason his deputy wasn’t hit.

“I think that’s by the grace of God.”

Deputies say the pair led them on a 30-mile, high-speed chase, topping speeds over 100 mph.

“There’s gunfire being fired at these deputies, extremely dangerous.”

Simpson is now facing failure to stop for blue light charges. When Terry is caught, the Sheriff’s Office says he’ll be charged with two counts of attempted murder.

There were two reported sightings of Terry Tuesday afternoon, but deputies still have not found him.