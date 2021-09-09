Search continues for missing Pageland woman last known to be headed to Greyhound Bus Station in Charlotte

Local News

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Pageland Police Dept.

PAGELAND, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A multi-state search is underway for a missing Pageland woman who was last known to be headed to a Greyhound Bus Station in Charlotte before she disappeared, police said.

Deidre Reid was last seen by family at 112 E Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. At that time, she was headed to the Greyhound Bus Station, and was driving a 2004 Chevy Tahoe with SC plate FXU 718.

The vehicle also has a NY Giants tag on the front of the vehicle, Pageland Police said.

Reid is described as a Black female, 41-years-old, last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a light pink and white shirt, and white air force one shoes, with her hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on Reid’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pageland Police Dept. at 843-672-6437.

FOX 46 Charlotte

