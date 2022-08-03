CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some school districts have been looking for classroom leaders since last school year.

CMS has had 415 open teaching positions since August 1, 2022.

There are also 50 positions in transportation and openings in child nutrition and custodial.

“We need everybody and all hands on deck to meet the needs of our children at CMS,” said Monique Jackson, transportation area manager for CMS.

CMS is offering recruitment and retention bonuses for all positions.

Depending on the subject, teachers can get a bonus ranging from $2,500 to $7,500 for the school year. Other districts like Union County Public schools have started to follow suit.

“We currently have several vacancies in those fields,” said Shannon Batchelor, principal at Monroe High School. “It has become very difficult to stay competitive and attract qualified applicants for our kids.”

The UCPS board approved a recruitment and retention strategy for four schools, including Monroe High School.

Teachers accepting positions to teach specific subjects will get a $4,000 bonus. Batchelor says teachers have been leaving the profession, but no class is in jeopardy of being dropped at her school for the 2022 – 23 year.

“We have kind of a here’s Plan B, Plan C in the back of our mind,” added Batchelor. “But my Plan A is to get qualified staff in each one of those classrooms.”