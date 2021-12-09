School bus involved in crash near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A school bus with five children on board was involved in a crash near Uptown in Charlotte Thursday morning, officials said.

The crash happened at the intersection of 7th and McDowell streets just before 8:40 a.m.

Authorities on scene told FOX 46 that one child was checked at by Medic for a hurt leg but she was ok.

One person that was not a student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The children were put on a different bus to be taken to school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.