‘Scared and extremely stressed out.’ Rowan County sees striking increase in overdose fatalities

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – All over the country, rates of overdoses and overdose fatalities have risen due to the pandemic. In Rowan County, the numbers are striking.

The Rowan County Public Health Department reports from Oct. 2019 – March 2020, the county had three overdose deaths. In the same time period this year, they’ve had 40.

COVID has forced feelings of isolation, especially when AA and NA meetings were closed at the beginning of the pandemic. Many people struggling in their recovery were also faced with the deaths of friends and family members due to COVID. And with increased demand for illicit substances, many drug manufacturers started lacing their products with cheaper synthetic materials, such as fentanyl.

In July 2019, Rowan County created its Post Overdose Response Team, or PORT, to combat a rise in overdoses. They respond to overdoses within 24-72 hours and continue to follow up with the patient for months after the incident.

“So many people, not just people with substance use disorder, were scared and extremely stressed out,” said PORT’s Natalie Arrington.

It’s a struggle Jennifer Yates knows all too well. Two years ago, she lost everything to her addiction: her kids and her freedom after spending time in and out of jail.

“You have all this stuff that you’re going to give up for a few moments of fun. It may be fun for a minute, but I don’t want to lose everything that I’ve worked so hard to build back,” said Yates.

Yates says she’s lucky to have been able to spend the majority of the pandemic in recovery facilities, but for those who were out on their own, she says she can understand the struggle of staying clean.

“If you’re already in addiction, that’s how you deal with it. That’s what numbs the pain,” she said.

It’s a battle PORT is trying to fight alongside those struggling.

“We’ve increased our distribution of Narcan, we also increased our distribution of sterile water and fentanyl testing strips,” said Arrington.

Arrington says there is one positive COVID has brought to the fight against drugs: an increased awareness of social issues and health determinants. She says if more people take a stand against health inequities, one day we’ll start to see fewer lives being taken by addiction.