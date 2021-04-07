Scam Alert: Suspects list vehicles and other items for sale as $1,400 in attempt to steal person’s stimulus money

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a possible scam in the area.

Individuals are using applications, such as OfferUp, to sell vehicles or items for the same amount as the recent stimulus checks, around $1,400, in an attempt to steal or fraudulently obtain a victim’s stimulus money, the sheriff’s office said.

“Please be cautious when purchasing items online or through applications, like OfferUp,” the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said.

