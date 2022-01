SCAM ALERT: Beware of people impersonating power companies, threatening to cut off electricity

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Duke Energy warned customers in North Carolina and South Carolina of scammers who might call them impersonating representatives and threatening to cut off customers’ power before or during Sunday’s winter storm unless customers make a payment for late bills or other charges.

The power company will never make such calls to customers, never threaten to cut off customers’ power immediately, never seek immediate payment, and never calls customers to request personal information.

“Unfortunately, scammers are always looking for a new opportunity, including a winter storm, to steal customers’ money and information. They prey on customers who might be more vulnerable to such scams during stressful situations, like a major storm,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy Carolinas storm director. “Our goal is to protect our customers from such devious schemes.”

Below are tips for customers to avoid scams: