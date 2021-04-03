SC man pleads guilty in defrauding Lowe’s more than $450K

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A South Carolina man pleaded guilty Friday in a wire fraud conspiracy that defrauded Lowe’s more than $450,000, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Bobby Cherry, 58, from Manning, S.C., is accused of using fraudulent business accounts to purchase expensive landscaping equipment such as zero-turn mowers and other items at Lowe’s in Charlotte and throughout North Carolina.

According to filed plea documents, the scheme took place from August 2019 to March 2020. Cherry participated in the scheme with his two co-defendants, Russell Leroy Calvin and Michael Marcel Montgomery, along with other co-conspirators.

Cherry and his co-defendants created fictional landscaping and home improvement companies to open at least 25 fraudulent business accounts, and used more than 60 checks from the accounts to make the purchases. The purchases were later declined.

The scheme involved Lowe’s stores in Mecklenburg, Gaston, Union, Lincoln, Cleveland and Iredell County.

Lowe’s is based in Mooresville, N.C.

Cherry’s guilty plea to wire fraud conspiracy carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Montgomery pleaded guilty in February for the same charge and charges against Calvin are still pending.

According to court documents, Cherry is still in jail.