SC man charged with distribution of child pornography in Stanly County

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A South Carolina man is being held on a $75,000 bond after police said he was caught possessing and distributing child pornography in Stanly County, North Carolina.

The investigation was conducted on Wednesday, June 23, on N. 3rd Street in Albemarle between the Albemarle Police Department and the North Carolina SBI Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Jacobi Lamar Bailey of Columbia, SC was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. He was transported to the Stanly County Jail where he was placed under a $75,000 bail.

Although the location of the arrest is in close proximity to a school, the initial investigation indicates that no students or local residents were victims, police said.

“The Albemarle Police Department worked closely with school administrators to ensure a full and open flow of information and have taken additional steps to continue to provide for the safety of staff, students, and parents,” APD said.

Bailey is currently enrolled at Pfeiffer University as an off campus student.

“At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence that ties Mr. Bailey’s actions to any systems, operations, students, or staff at the University. Pfeifer University has fully cooperated with this investigation and continues to be a valuable partner to the Albemarle Police Department,” APD said.