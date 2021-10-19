SC Highway Patrol: Lancaster man killed in single-vehicle crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lancaster man was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend, according to SC Highway Patrol.

The fatal accident happened at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2000 Catawba Ridge Blvd. in Lancaster.

Highway Patrol said the driver, identified as Marqus Le Dontae Richardson, 31, of Lancaster, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by SC Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.