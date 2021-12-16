SC Highway Patrol: 16-year-old girl killed, another teen injured in Chester County crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 16-year-old girl is dead and another teen is seriously injured following a rollover wreck Wednesday in Chester County, according to State Highway Patrol.

The fatal single-vehicle accident happened at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, along Pine Ridge Road, three miles east of Chester.

Troopers said a 2002 Honda Accord was traveling south on Pine Ridge Road, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the street, overturned, striking a fence and a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old boy who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and seriously injured, troopers said. He was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

A passenger inside the vehicle, a 16-year-old girl who was also not seatbelted, was ejected from the car during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

This deadly wreck remains under investigation by the SC State Highway Patrol and the MAIT Unit.