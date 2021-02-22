“Saving them nostrils.” Huntersville Police creative hashtags help increase social media following

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Huntersville has a population of nearly 56,000 residents. It’s not the biggest city in the Charlotte area, but one look at the police department’s Facebook page and you will find that some of the posts have thousands of interactions.

Some of the interactions far outweigh the number of followers the department has.



Officers say some posts have more than one million post clicks. Now, the department is using its social media followers as an advantage when solving crimes.



Currently, Huntersville Police have 92 sworn positions, keeping the community safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.



“We can’t be everywhere, but the community is everywhere,” said Officer Odette Saglimbeni.



The community often assists with police investigations without even knowing it, through the use of social media.



Huntersville Police have increased their presence on social media with more than 16,000 people now following the department on Facebook.

You could say social media is a fairly new crime-fighting tool, compared to just ten years ago.

“I didn’t remember seeing it much at all,” said Officer Saglimbeni.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

In Huntersville, a group of about four to five officers make posts on the Facebook page and the posts aren’t always crime-related.

“We tried on a few of our posts, and we don’t do this every time, but on occasion and it depends on the circumstance, we will put some fun hashtags in there,” said Officer Saglimbeni.



A recent arrest for meth and cocaine possession brought the hashtags “booger sugar,” “don’t meth with that,” and “saving them nostrils.”

“Some of the comments that we get are that we just are putting stuff out there to get likes and followers, well we are absolutely doing that to get more followers,” said Officer Saglimbeni.



More followers on social media means more eyes when police post asking for help solving a crime.

“We have had quite a few in the past where we have put photos out asking for help in identifying suspects and they have been identified through social media,” said Officer Saglimbeni.



Huntersville Police have been so successful on social media that they are now training some other departments in our area about best social media practices.