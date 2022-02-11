Samaritan’s Feet donates 600 shoes to two Charlotte-area schools

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It was a very special moment for students at Tuckaseegee Elementary School in Charlotte on Friday.

Samaritan’s Feet donated two shoe lockers to the school and another one in Charlotte.

A total of 600 shoes were donated.

The way it works is a teacher or staff member may notice a student in need of a new pair of shoes – they can be taken to the locker to lace up with new kicks. You can get involved as well!

The Turkey Trot is pairing up with Samaritan’s Feet again for next year’s race. You can come out, run, or volunteer!