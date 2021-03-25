Salisbury VA offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments for veterans of all ages

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Salisbury VA Health Care System is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations to enrolled veterans of all ages.

What began with veterans 75 and older quickly has opened up to any veteran eligible for health care within the Salisbury VA Health Care System.

The Salisbury VA campus will accept walk-ins, while the Health Care Centers in Charlotte and Kernersville still require scheduled appointments to receive the vaccine.

“We are fortunate to be one of the VA facilities around the country that are vaccinating veterans of any age,” said Director Joseph Vaughn. “For us to get such leeway has been a blessing to our younger Veterans. We want to encourage all of our veterans, but especially our younger ones. This disease does not discriminate based on age. We’ve seen it first hand, so we strongly encourage veterans to get vaccinated.”

In addition to no age restrictions, Salisbury VA has moved into Phase 3 of its Moving Forward Clinical Reopening plan. This allows outpatient face-to-face appointments to range from 75-100 percent and outpatient procedures at 100 percent.

“We are happy to be able to move forward seeing more patients face to face,” said Dr. Randall Gehle, acting chief of staff. “But our goal remains to get as many of our veterans vaccinated as possible. We are grateful to have excellent access at this time and look forward to the “new normal” these incredibly effective vaccines can provide.”

To schedule a vaccine appointment at VA Health Care Centers in Charlotte or Kernersville, please call the Call Center at (800) 706-9126. All veterans who receive their care at the Salisbury facility can simply walk-in at the Bldg. 6 Gymnasium.