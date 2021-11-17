Salisbury restaurant favorite closed due to COVID will return, sort of

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — After shutting their doors due to COVID a few weeks ago, a beloved Salisbury restaurant says they’ll be back, just in a different way.

If you’ve been to the Rowan County Fairgrounds or walked along downtown Salisbury’s West Innes Street, you’ve likely seen Hoff’s Grill. Or maybe you’ve been lucky enough to try one of their world-famous pork chop sandwiches.

“It’s been a passion of mine – cooking. And It’s just been a dream to own a restaurant,” said owner David Houchins.

Houchins and his wife Jolene bought Hoff’s from its original owner on March 11, 2020. Less than a week later, dining rooms closed, and the world shut down.

“We done curb service, take out. We fed school kids in Rowan County. We sold bulk meats,” said Houchins.

When dining rooms eventually reopened, things got a little better. Until they didn’t. The Houchins family made the tough decision to shut their brick-and-mortar store for good.

“I miss the regulars that come in every day,” said Houchins.

The good news for pork chop lovers: it’s not the end of the story for Hoff’s. The family is working on building a mobile food trailer all on their own. They hope it’ll be finished no later than Spring 2022.

“It’s a family thing. We’ve all pitched in to build it,” said Houchins.

They say they’ll drive it to festivals and events, and park it in local areas for people to come and enjoy.

“We actually have people reaching out saying as soon as it’s ready, let us know and we’ve got a spot for you,” said Jolene.

They plan to drive the trailer to new towns that haven’t yet experienced the grill’s world-famous pork chop sandwich, and hopefully pick up some new customers along the way.

“We won’t be brick-and-mortar, but we’ll be back just as strong,” said Houchins.