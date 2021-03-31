Another Salisbury police officer is being investigated, placed on paid leave

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another Salisbury police officer is being investigated by authorities, the department announced on Wednesday.

Officer Takeo Gill is being investigated for insurance fraud. He turned himself in, was arrested, and faces multiple charges including obtaining property under false pretenses and fraud stemming from a motor vehicle accident.

Officer Gill joined the force last year and has worked with the probation department.

This is the third incident involving a Salisbury police officer in recent weeks.

Officer James Hampton, who resigned on Wednesday ahead of a termination hearing, was being investigated for his aggressive handling of a K-9 captured on videotape.

Officer Malik Byrd was arrested for an assault and breaking and entering incident while he was off-duty earlier this month.

“Officer Byrd’s recent arrest and a previous incident involving another officer are two isolated incidents which in no way reflects the character of the men and women of the Salisbury Police Department,” the department said in a news release.

The Salisbury Police Department has 80 employees.