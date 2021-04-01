Salisbury man wanted on child rape charges arrested, slapped with additional drugs and weapons charges

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man wanted on child sexual assault charges was recently located and arrested in Salisbury and slapped with additional drugs and weapons charges.

John Thomas Leach, 38, was wanted on assault on a child under 12, statutory sex offense with a child, incest with a child under 13, statutory rape of a child under 13, and indecent liberties with a child. On Wednesday, March 31, the U.S. Marshal’s Service located Leach on Harris Road.

While serving the arrest warrants, two firearms were located in Leach’s possession. An investigation was initiated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and Crime Reduction Unit along with help from RCSO Patrol units, and a subsequent search warrant was obtained.

During the search of the property, approximately 494 grams of suspected heroin was located. Other narcotics were also seized along with drug paraphernalia and United States currency, deputies said.

Leach was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with felony maintaining a dwelling to keep and store drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Leach was given a $800,000 secured bond for both his outstanding charges and new charges, and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

The investigation into the narcotics discovered is ongoing and other arrests may be forthcoming.