Safety at CMS schools the number one concern a day after a gun is fired at West Charlotte High School

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — CMS school board members say they need the community’s help to stop gun violence, but community members say they need the board to step up as well.

There was passion, “This is a cry for help, out students are suffering right now,” said Breana Fowler, student advisor on the CMS board of education student advisor.

There was also heartbreak, “It is not representative of the student body as a whole,” added CMS board of education vice-chairperson, Thelma Byers-Bailey.

There is also fear that weapons making their way onto the campuses of CMS schools are out of control. The CMS board all expressing concern after the 23rd weapon was found on a CMS school campus this school year. The latest incident, a student firing a weapon at West Charlotte High School.

“There is not one step to fix the solution,” said Rhonda Cheek, district one representative. “It’s a complex puzzle with many pieces and that puzzle is not going to be solved by one group.”

The call from the board is getting help from the community, but the community is asking for help from the administration as well.

“We have major work to do and as a district together we can do that,” added Malachi Thompson, a student in the CMS district.

Some parents say new safety measures need to be implemented, but they are also asking for a change in leadership.

“This school board is the worst board I have ever seen, and we have seen some really terrible ones this past year,” said Nicole Rega, during her two minutes addressing the board.

“It’s time you do the job you were elected to do and are paid by tax dollars,” added Brooke Weiss, chair of the Moms For Liberty, Mecklenburg chapter. “Superintendent Winston needs to immediately resign, tonight. If he doesn’t then the board of education should remove him immediately.”

CMS will have clear backpacks for all high school students in February, and Superintendent Winston says they are looking at other measures, including body scanners, and/or metal detectors for schools. Some call the backpacks a minor fix to a larger problem, and students are already concerned about the new measure.

“Clear backpacks are not either efficient or effective,” said Thompson. “Many students have said to me that this will expose their personal belongings such as their home keys, personal wallets, and hygiene products.”

CMS board of education chairperson, Elyse Dashew, said every solution is a piece of the puzzle and will have a drawback. But the board and community need to put all the pieces together and push forward.