Runners lacing up again for the Charlotte Marathon 👟

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — They say the first step is the hardest. But in a marathon, that .2 miles at the end is pretty hard.

“The first feeling is pain,” said Kyle Popiolek.

Whether it’s the 5K, the half, or the full race, thousands of runners are ready for the Charlotte Marathon.

“Charlotte has the best trees, I always come back for this race,” said Erin Burnett. This is the fourth half-marathon Erin has run in. “I love that it starts from Uptown and you kind of go in the south park area, you go in the most beautiful places in Charlotte.”

Kyle and his family traveled from New Jersey for the race. He said it’s been on his list to run in a marathon in North Carolina.

“I mean the long-term goal, which is kind of silly to say right now, is to run one in every state. So this will be the 19th state, the 21st marathon overall. It’s the next one up, try to check this one off and move on so to speak,” said Kyle.

Personal goals aside, the money raised from the marathon is going to Hemby Children’s hospital, so kids can reach a different type of goal, like beating cancer.

That’s something Erin is passionate about.

“I had a nephew pass away from brain cancer in 2012,” said Erin.

Running a marathon isn’t easy, but luckily it’s not something you do alone.

“Once you cross the finish line, my first feeling is I can’t wait to do another one,” said Kyle.