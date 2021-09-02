Rowan County Health Dept. extends $100 incentive due to ‘alarming rise’ in COVID-19 cases

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Rowan County Health Department is extending their $100 Summer Cash Card Incentive until Sept. 13 due to an alarming rise in COVID cases. Anyone who makes an appointment and gets their first dose at the Rowan County Health Department is eligible.

According to NCHHS, Rowan County has the second highest COVID rate per 100,000 people in the state, second to Graham County. On Wednesday, Rowan County was number one.

“It’s definitely not where we want to be. This is not a time when you want to be winning,” said Rowan County Health Department Nursing Director Meredith Littell.

The percent positivity rate in Rowan County is around 21%, compared to the statewide average of nearly 13%.

“This is a spreader, and it’s sad that we have the highest rate,” said Rowan County resident Jennette Shufore. “I wear masks all the time and keep my sanitizer and everything. I’m trying to stay as safe as I possibly can.”

Littell says she doesn’t know why Rowan County’s rates are so high, but right now, they continue to encourage vaccinations to try to mitigate the spread. In Rowan County, 44% of residents are fully vaccinated.

FOX 46’s Sydney Heiberger asked Littell if the department would consider recommending a county-wide mask mandate in light of the recent surge in cases. She said she “hopes” it will happen.

“It’s definitely been [discussed]. We’ve been having the discussions to see how can we go about it,” she said.

Earlier this week, Rowan-Salisbury Schools reported more than 17% of their students were at home quarantining. On Monday, the district extended their mask mandate until Oct. 11.

For now, the advice from the Health Department stays the same. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Get vaccinated.