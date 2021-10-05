Rowan County EMS division, battalion chiefs terminated for ‘unacceptable personal conduct’

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An emergency services division chief and a battalion chief in Rowan County were fired last week for alleged “unacceptable personal conduct” including sexual and racial harassment, according to termination notices obtained by FOX 46 Charlotte.

The notices stated EMS Battalion Chief Daniel Robinson and Division Chief Lennie Cooper were terminated on September 27.

Robinson’s notice indicated he was fired for conduct that includes “sexual and racial harassment, harassing an indecent communications sent, received and stored utilizing County technology, endangering the safety of Rowan County Citizens, violation of the Technology Use Police, violation of the Public Records and Retention Policy, insubordination, and violation of the County P-Card policy.”

Cooper’s notice indicated he was fired for conduct that includes “sexual and racial harassment with a culture of silence, unethical conduct and perpetuating the culture of silence, dishonesty, spreading false rumors (defamation), and violation of the County Technology use policy.

Robinson and Cooper were given until October 12 to request an appeal or name-clearing hearing.