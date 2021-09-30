CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger stopped in for a drink at Thirsty Beaver Saloon in Plaza Midwood Wednesday night as the rock group prepared to take the stage in Charlotte.

“Out and about last night in Charlotte, N.C.,” the singer tweeted.

Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC pic.twitter.com/BWssvivAII — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 30, 2021

The Band’s “No Filter” tour comes to Bank of America Stadium Thursday night.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!” Jagger said when the tour finally got back underway after a long pause due to the pandemic.

Charlotte marks the second stop on The Rolling Stones’ U.S. tour.