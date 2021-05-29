One killed, one hospitalized in fatal crash in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person died and another was hospitalized after a fatal crash in Rock Hill.
The accident, involving two separate drivers, happened on May 29 at 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Celanese Road and Ebinport Road in Rock Hill.
Rock Hill Police say one driver died at the scene and the other driver was transported to Piedmont Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.
The Rock Hill Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and Forensic Services Unit are investigating what caused the collision.
