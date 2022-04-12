CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Geoffrey, one Charlotte’s new delivery robots, found trouble while navigating the sidewalk in Uptown on Monday.

The delivery robot appeared to tip over onto its side as it attempted to drive onto the sidewalk at a crosswalk at Davidson and 11th Street.

(photo courtesy of Kaci Jones)

Queen City News anchor and reporter Kaci Jones captured the moment a CATS worker got Geoffrey back on its wheels. Another delivery robot, also “Geoffrey”, waited for its partner and the two drove off together to finish their job.

A Canadian company named Tiny Mile created the small, pink robots with the goal to make a zero-emissions delivery system for businesses while also making the plan more cost-effect than Uber Eats, Door Dash and food delivery options.

Each robot is named Geoffrey and can cruise at about 3 mph.

“We liken him back to the old days when people wave at the postman and they knew his name. That’s what Geoffrey is, he’s just a robot version of that really,” said Sharif Virani, Head of Growth at Tiny Mile.