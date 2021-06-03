Road to recovery: Humane Society caring for dogs rescued from alleged dogfighting ring in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Seven dogs were rescued from a fighting ring in Gaston County Thursday, after a months-long investigation.

The man believed to be responsible, Rico Pagan, has been arrested and the dogs are now being cared for by the Humane Society of the United States.

Pagan is charged with three counts of training, promotion, and participation in dog fighting, as well as 12 counts of animal cruelty. Both charges are felonies.

As those dogs heal, the co-owner and trainer at Dog Wizard of Charlotte, Danielle Kharman, told FOX 46, it will be a long road of rehabilitation for those dogs, but it can be done.

“It is just hideous what’s happened to those dogs,” said Kharman.

Representatives from the Humane Society of the United States said the dogs were scared, shy, covered in fleas, scars, and cuts. The animals were also tied up with heavy chains and had inadequate access to shelter.

“Some of those dogs may never be fully social again,” explained Kharman.

But she added that some of them will be able to socialize with other dogs and that all depends on patience and training.

She said, “Dogs are strangely resilient, and in the moment, if they’re cared for, and nurtured, and nourished, and been given the interactions that are meaningful, they can thrive.”

Kharman said that every animal is different, which means owners need to have realistic goals… especially if the dogs have traumatic backgrounds.

“Those are not dogs that you’re going to put in a group of other dogs and say ‘Let’s see if they play?’” she said.

The ultimate goal may end up being able to safely go on a walk on a leash, and that’s okay.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

It’s another reason why Kharman said owners need to be fully committed to helping the dog in the rehab process.

She said, “Whoever adopts these dogs needs to be capable candidates and understand the potential limitations of those dogs, so they’re not looking at the world in complete rose colored glasses, adopt the dogs, and then have a repeat of aggressive episodes.”

Kharman said the best part of what they do is creating a safe and healthy relationship for people and their dogs.

“The best part is seeing those dogs live fruitful, happy, balanced lives where they are loved and they’re treated with kindness,” said Kharman.