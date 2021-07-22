Road in Caldwell County closed due to gas leak

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A road in Caldwell County near Hudson is currently closed due to a gas leak, officials said.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, a construction company struck a main gas line while digging near Mission Road and Pine Mountain Road, causing a gas leak.

Both north and southbound lanes are expected to be closed until after midnight and the NC State Highway Patrol is working with the NC Department of Transportation and local authorities on a detour.