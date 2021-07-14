How much for milk?! Rising grocery costs impacting Charlotte families

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The rising cost of groceries is driving up the need for help.

Hundreds of families lined up for a free box of groceries on Wednesday afternoon near the old East Land Mall.

Organizers said, that even though the pandemic seems to be slowing down, they’re seeing a growing need for help.

It was hot, in the middle of the day and people were just parked and sitting.

“Got here about 11:30 because I want to be in line early,” said Christine.

But Christine wasn’t worried about the weather or the wait.

“It’s hot out here, but I’d rather sit out in the sun to get this. But you guys doing this, this is a blessing. We get a box like this, it’s a blessing,” said Christine.

She and many others were focused on something else.

“IT’s a blessing!” someone shouted to Fox 46 cameras.

The blessing was a free box of groceries from Hickory Grove Baptist Church and volunteers with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. The food was supplied through Second Harvest Food Pantry.

“It’s hard out there right now. You go to the store to buy food, it’s so expensive,” said Christine.

Volunteers handed out everything, from milk to produce to meat. Charlie Norwood has been doing this for ten years.

Even when it was extremely hot and the line was long, he says it’s worth it because he’s helping out some people who need it.

“My pain and my suffering is just minor to what they’re probably going through,” said Charlie.

He said, when they can bless others, it’s always a good day.

“It’s just a wonderful day, Mr. Rogers would be happy,” smiled Charlie.

Finally, it was Christine’s turn.

“It’s all about love, everything you do is love. Always remember that. Put love in everything you do,” she said.

The box of groceries was carefully loaded into her trunk, but she drove away with a lot more than just food. She had some parting words for the volunteers.

“God bless you! Thank you, God bless you!”