Rising food costs and supply chain issues costing you more

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Restaurants and grocery stores across Charlotte are having to make adjustments. Rising food costs and supply chain issues mean eating is going to cost you more.

Pasta & Provisions is a family-run pasta company and grocery store that has been serving Charlotte since 1992.

“Our model was always come in, shop with us, enjoy the experience and taking it home and cook it,” co-owner Tommy George said.

Within the past year, George said the cost of stocking his shelves has been steadily increasing.

“We did an audit of our pricing, which was long overdue, and we just wanted to check and see where we were at as far as pricing and what we are paying for stuff and we realized, ‘wow’,” George said.

He said the results surprised him – at least a 50% increase on items across the board compared to last year.

“Packaging, I mean every single thing, pretty much every category,” George said.

To make up the difference, he has to make a call several neighboring businesses have had to make in recent months; raise prices at the cash register.

“We need the community support and need people to be patient. Treat your service industry people, and just realize that there is a shortage of everything including help. We are going to work through it,” George said.

The customers walking into his shop Monday have been shopping there for years and said prices won’t change that.

“Go look at their kitchen, go look at what they are making, it’s unbelievable,” long-time customer Thomas Tozer said. “He’s got well-to-do customers. They are just going to roll with the punches, but no one wants this place to close, no one.”