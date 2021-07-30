Return of the ‘Booty’: 24-hour cancer fundraiser kicks off in Myers Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The 24 Hours of Booty, an annual fundraiser for cancer survivors, is geared and up and ready to pedal forward in Charlotte Friday.

“Cancer didn’t take a break during the pandemic, and so our programs continue to go on and are needed,” said 24 Foundation founder Spencer Lueders, “and so that’s why we continue to put on these events.”

The event, which includes a 3-mile bicycle loop in Myers Park, is meant to celebrate hope and raise money for cancer survivors.

Last year, the 24-hour bike fundraiser, called “Unlooped,” was virtual. The event raised almost $1 million.

People can participate in the 2021 24 Hours of Booty both virtually or in person. Funds raised will go toward helping Levine cancer patients pay for the programs they need to help them beat cancer for good.

