Retired Gaston County Police K-9 ‘Pax’ passes away

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gaston County Police announced the passing of one of their own on Wednesday. Police K-9 ‘Pax’ passed away Tuesday night. He was 14-years-old.

K-9 Pax, a German shepherd, had served with the Gaston County Police K-9 Unit from 2010 until 2016.

K-9 Pax came from Canine Extreme Inc. based in Ocala, Florida. He was a certified police dog through the American Police Canine Association.

Pax was certified in obedience, apprehension/handler protection, narcotics detection, area searches, tracking, article searches, and building searches.

During his tenure with the Department, K9 Pax worked with 3 different handlers:

Captain J. Leatherwood

Sgt. A. J. Isenhour

Sgt. R. L. Waldrop

During his tenure K-9 Pax was responsible for over 120 K-9 related arrests.

He conducted numerous tracks and apprehended several individuals. K-9 Pax not only served the citizens of Gaston County but provided his abilities to several partner agencies.

On several occasions, he assisted in investigations for state and federal agencies. He was responsible for seizing over $75,000 in illegal narcotics during his career.

K-9 Pax enjoyed his retirement while living with former K-9 Handler Captain W. P. Downey.